Mira Bhayander: MBMC seals 2 buildings after family members test positive for COVID-19

Even as the coronagraph of the twin-city has been witnessing a significant downward trend for the past couple of months, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had to seal two buildings after members of two families tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. While five members of a same family residing in Giriraj building of Bhayandar tested positive, swab tests of six members of a family living in Rashmi Paradise building located in the Ideal Park area of Mira Road tested positive.

Both the buildings have been sealed and the health department is taking all precautions to prevent the infection from spreading. Not a single case of the Delta Plus variant has been found in the twin-city so far, confirmed health officials. After detecting fresh cases in single digits following a long gap of six months, the average number of people testing positive for the infection has been limited to 15 to 25 on a daily basis. 14 people tested positive on Sunday.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 52,511 the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 50,990 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city. While the recovery rate has improved further to 97.10 percent, the active number of cases now stands at 161.

Even though the twin city has been witnessing a significant drop in the number of active cases and daily detection's, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to be a point of concern as it continues to hover around 2.59 percent which is much higher than the state CFR. This despite the fact that the MBMC has witnessed a significant dip in the number of casualties in the past couple of months. While 10 casualties have been this month, the total death toll has mounted to 1,360.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to send property tax bills via SMS and email to citizens

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:49 PM IST