Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to send property tax bills via SMS and email to citizens

Now, you don't have to make rounds of the municipal office to find out about your property tax bills or to make payments towards the dues. As a part of its e-governance initiative, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is upgrading its system in which citizens would soon start getting details of their property tax bills through services including- short messaging service (SMS) and registered email addresses.

The MBMC has collected Know Your Customer (KYC) details of around one lakh taxpayers. “The KYC updating process is underway. Property tax notification will soon be sent to the taxpayers via registered e-mail and SMS with a link which will facilitate payment options”, said, MBMC’s system manager and PRO-Rajkumar Gharat.

Apart from introducing the e-mail and SMS service for taxpayers, the updated software will not only dig-out an arrear wise list of defaulters but will also generate day-to-day targets to recovery staff at the ward-level. “This initiative is one of the many measures being implemented to increase the civic body’s revenue collection and ensure enhanced civic services and uninterrupted developmental work in the twin-city.” said civic chief-Dilip Dhole.

“We managed to collect Rs. 52.38 so far in the current fiscal. While Rs.35.57 crore was collected physically via recovery drives and counter payments, more than Rs. 16 crores has been received from taxpayers via digital payments. Last year the total collection was limited to just Rs. 3.66 crore in the corresponding period." said tax officer- Sudam Godse.

Notably, there has been a surge in online collections this year, prompting the civic body to offer more online platforms for taxpayers to make payments in a hassle free manner.

As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units. Meanwhile the MBMC has symbolically more than 728 properties which owe a total of around 7.39 crores towards tax dues.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:41 PM IST