Mira Bhayander: Lawyer duped in name of Ayurveda healing package

Representative Photo |

A 64-year-old lawyer from Bhayandar became the latest target of cyber-crooks after he was duped of more than Rs.46,000 while trying to book a treatment package at a reputed Haridwar-based ayurvedic healing centre.

In his complaint to the police, the lawyer stated that he was searching for the contact details of the healing centre for his treatment for some illness. He called up the helpline number of the centre which was available on the internet and discussed the availability and cost of the package.

The person speaking from the other side claimed to be a doctor attached to the ayurvedic treatment and yoga centre and asked him to transfer Rs. 28,000 for a 7-day healing package which included the treatment and accommodation charges. The complainant received another call and this time he was asked to transfer another Rs. 18,500 towards the deposit for medicine charges.

However, instead of getting a confirmation for bookings, he was asked to pay another Rs.12,000 as a difference towards upgraded accommodation.

When the complainant refused and demanded for a refund, he was asked to click a particular link and fill out a form to complete the reimbursement process.

While filling in his account details, the complainant received a message related to a fraudulent purchase. Sensing something fishy, the complainant immediately blocked his ATM card and contacted the healing centre.

True to his fears, he was informed that there was no question of accepting bookings as there were no slots available. Realising he was duped, the lawyer approached the cyber-cell.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered against the caller and beneficiary account holders at the Bhayandar police station on Tuesday, October 4.

Further investigations are underway.

Read Also Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber warns citizens to stay safe from social media fraud