Navi Mumbai: Trying to parcel medicines to US, elderly loses Rs 56K to cyber fraud

Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 65-year-old medicine dealer from Panvel lost Rs 56,000 to a cyber fraudster when he tried to courier medicines to the USA. The aggrieved downloaded an app to send the parcel through a courier company and the con cheated him by getting his bank details.

According to the elderly, on August 17, he was browsing for the customer care number of a courier company to send the parcel. One of the contacts shown in the search results connected the man with the con, who said that his request can't be processed over the call as the Panvel branch of the courier company was under renovation. He assured the aggrieved of complete assistance and asked him to download an app called 'Online Receipt'. Next, he asked to transfer Rs 5 to initiate the process of sending the parcel. The man diligently followed the directions and paid the nominal fee.

On August 18 at around 1 pm, he received two transaction messages from his bank; Rs 30,000 and Rs 26,000 had got deducted from his account within 5 minutes. Realising that he was cheated, the man approached the bank in Panvel and got his account blocked.

Subsequently, he also approached the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai police to register a complaint. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) as well as the Information Technology Act with the Panvel city police.