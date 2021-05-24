Mira Bhayander: FIR against MBMC contractor for using minors to clean drains; no arrests made so far

Already under the scanner for shoddy de-silting work and depriving the workforce of mandated safety gear, the private contractual agency deployed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has once again been caught on the wrong foot. This time for hiring minor children to clean nullahs and gutters in the twin-city. The matter came to light after the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil rescued five minor children from a de-silting site in the Vinay Nagar area of Mira Road.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by local MNS leader-Haresh Sutar. “We reached the spot and found the children engaged in cleaning gutters. The supervisor and the contractor have been booked and the matter has been handed over to the Kashimira police for further investigations.” said Patil.

The person who supervised the work has been identified as- Ramesh Kale. Apart from slapping the recently amended sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, a case under the Juvenile Justice Act-2015 (Care And Protection of Children) and section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the IPC has been registered against the supervisor and the contractor. However no arrests have been made so far.