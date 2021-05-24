MBMC gears up to fast track lingering court building work in Mira Road

Nearly seven years after the government gave its nod for setting up the First Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (junior division) court to address legal issues, the structure stands tall in the Hatkesh area. However it still awaits completion and final touches including, interiors, furniture, fixture, electrical and other residual work for the past more than two years. This apart from initiating construction work of housing units to accommodate magistrates and other infra facilities in the 4,200 square meter land, which is in limbo owing to lack of budgetary allocations.

So far around Rs. 12 crore has been spent on the project. While local legislator- Pratap Sarnaik had been following on the issue, a delegation of NCP leaders led by Dr. Asif Shaikh had recently met deputy chief minister-Ajit Pawar seeking his intervention towards the completion of the much needed judicial facility. “ Yes, we are in receipt of the government resolution. Funds amounting Rs. 9, 08,56, 102 for 21 listed works have been approved and we will ensure that the court building is completed as soon as possible.” confirmed municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole.