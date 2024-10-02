Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old

CP Madukar Pandey |

Taking a serious note of the horrifying incident in which, a drunk caretaker brutally assaulted a 78-year-old bedridden retired railway officer in which he suffered serious injuries including rib-fractures, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Vasai (MBVV) police has geared up to adopt a process to ensure that manpower supply agencies conduct proper background checks of individuals before recruitment.

The accused caretaker involved in the Mira Road incident who is still absconding had been hired through a private nursing home bureau. The MBVV police is considering making it mandatory for the manpower supply providers including- logistics, housekeeping, caretaking and other services to conduct anticipated verification of job aspirants before recruiting and assigning any responsibilities.

“We have formed a three-member committee comprising two DCP’s and led by the additional police commissioner to conduct a detailed analysis on the issue and recommend a suitable regulatory process to outline protocols and processes needed to keep a tab on the staffing and payroll services agencies. On the basis of the committee’s recommendations, appropriate steps will be taken to bring some control over such agencies.” confirmed police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey.

Presently the mandatory rules which are governed and regulated under the Private Security Agency Regulation Act (PSARA), 2005 extends only to private security guard providers. Notably, the business of supplying manpower in the domestic sector has been flourishing owing to the rising demand of workforce including- caretakers, housemaids, nursing staff and drivers.

However, unlike the security guard providers, this placement sector is largely unregulated as several unauthorised establishments are operating in the district which stressed upon the need of bringing them under the ambit of scrutiny, to prevent such incidents.