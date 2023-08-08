Mira-Bhayandar: Young Karate Champ Starts Free Classes for Women Amid Rise In Eve-Teasing Cases

Elbow strike to throat | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Pained over the alarming rise in cases of eve teasing and physical attacks on women, a 21-year-old college student from Bhayandar- Karan Pawar along with his colleagues has been conducting free sessions offering self-defence techniques for women and teens in the twin-city under the aegis of the Raksha Shakti Foundation. Hailing from a middle-class family, Pawar who is armed with a 3rd dan black belt, had bagged more than 200 medals in various district, state and international level karate and martial arts competitions till the age of 19 years a feat for which his name was listed in the India Book of Records and later International Book of Records for achieving maximum accolades in martial arts.

Karan Pawar's martial arts track record

He has also bagged medals in sporting events like-kickboxing, lathi-kathi, sikai martial arts, belt wrestling, taekwondo, mas-wrestling, wushu (kung-fu) and boxing. A first-year student in Bachelor of Mass Media, he started training when he was just six years old.

“Every other day we come across news related to crime against women like -eve teasing, hooliganism, indecent behaviour, physical assaults and even rape. As a responsible citizen, I consulted some of my colleagues and the twelve of us decided to empower women with basic self-defense techniques which would help safeguard themselves from any eventuality.” says Pawar.

Free martial arts training for women

“We approach schools and colleges offering free sessions which we conduct during our weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday. Normally each batch comprises 100 to 150 trainees including women, teens and even senior citizens. We don't charge a single penny and manage expenses from our pocket money. So far we have successfully imparted training to more than 3,700 participants.” added Pawar.

“The sessions have not only armed me in self-defense techniques but have also helped instill a sense of confidence and strength.” said Rohini Rana, an engineering student. With Pawar heading the foundation other active volunteers include-Shivdin Yadav, Gaurav Sawant, Abraham Paul, Deepak Kahar and Saahil Kunwar,

Read Also Ludhiana's school girls to learn Israeli martial arts

Self-defense techniques

Apart from imparting lessons on ways to ward off attacks with an arm twist, a wrist bend and a hand punch, Pawar and his colleagues not only create awareness about helpline numbers, but also educate women on ways to defend themselves with everyday objects such as combs, hair pins and ballpoint pens.

Auto-Driver and Karan Pawar's Guru

Karan Pawar is amongst hundreds of students who have been trained for free by a humble auto-rickshaw driver Vinod Kadam. A native of Sonwadi village in Satara, Kadam, is a third dan black belt who finished his schooling in Worli while staying with his paternal uncle. Later he shifted to Bhayandar and started driving an auto-rickshaw to make ends meet. However, despite being bogged down by financial restraints, Kadam retained his passion for the sport and started imparting Karate training to those needy students who loved Karate but could not afford the fees. " I shall remain indebted to Guruji ( Kadam) who has not only trained me but also inspired us to learn the art of giving." said Pawar.

Defense against hair grab | FPJ

Karate Seminar | FPJ

Read Also Women Should Learn Martial Art For Self-Defence: SP

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)