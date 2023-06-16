Women Should Learn Martial Art For Self-Defence: SP

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Singrauli Yusuf Qureshi has said it is necessary for women to learn martial art for self-defence

Everyone should come forward and raise awareness among women about the necessity for educating them and empowering them so that the gap between men and women is reduced, Qureshi said.

He made the statement at a function held to raise awareness among people about the “Main Hun Abhimanyu” operation. Qureshi was the chief guest at the function.

Women should keep it out of their mind that they are weak, Qureshi said.

He cited the examples of many national and international women players and urged the girls to take part in sports, so that they may remain healthy and agile.

Sub-divisional officer of police Chitrangi Himali Pathak spoke about the “Mai Hun Abhimunya” operation launched by the police.

She highlighted seven points of the operation. They are: drug addiction, dowry, gender discrimination, conservatism, foeticide, insensitivity and lack of education.

These are the main reasons for rising incidents of crime against women. She also informed the audience about various programmes launched by the government for women. Many students displayed various tricks of self-defence. A large number of students of schools and colleges and cops from Morwa police were also present at the function.