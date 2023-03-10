Ludhiana's school girls to learn Israeli martial arts

Administration launches self-defence classes in government schools across the city. | FP (Representational)

Ludhiana: Marking the recently concluded International women's day, Ludhiana’s deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on thursday, March 9 launched self-defence classes in government schools across the city.

This self defence mechanism will focus on teaching Krav Maga, a type of Israeli Martial Arts, to girls of all government schools.

As reported by TOI, Malik said the safety of girls is the topmost priority of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government and female students of all government schools will be trained under this programme after the end-of-year exams.

The training would be given by a team led by assistant commissioner Aparna M B (IAS under training), who is also a certified Krav Maga instructor.

Malik hoped that these basic self-defence skills would prove effective in empowering the young girls, and they wouldn’t have to depend upon others for their own safety.

Aparna said the programme would not only teach a girl to defend herself from an attacker, but also provide her the mental toughness to handle such situations. She said private educational institutions could also contact the administration for training female students, and special teams would be prepared to teach the students in such schools.