 Mira-Bhayandar: Woman's Lost Valuables Worth ₹1 Lakh Found And Returned By Pelhar Police After Scanning CCTV Footage
Mira-Bhayandar: Woman's Lost Valuables Worth ₹1 Lakh Found And Returned By Pelhar Police After Scanning CCTV Footage

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 24-year-old woman was in for a joyful surprise after she got back her bag, containing gold ornaments worth over Rs1 lakh and Rs5,000 cash, in a few hours of forgetting it in an auto. The Pelhar police station cops scanned footage from more than 100 CCTVs to trace the three-wheeler.

Nazli Ansari took an auto from the Nallasopara station at around 2pm on Thursday. However, she forgot to take her bag along, while alighting in the Dhaniv Baug area. By the time she realised that she wasn't carrying her bag, the auto had left. She immediately registered a complaint, after which senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti deputed 14 personnel from the crime detection unit to trace the auto.

With the help of the CCTV footage, the cops traced the vehicle and retrieved Ansari's bag. The driver was apparently unaware that the woman had left the bag in his vehicle.

