Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Amongst Quartet Held With Ganja Worth ₹10 Lakh

Woman Amongst Quartet Held With Ganja Worth ₹10 Lakh | Representative Image

Further tightening the noose against the local drug mafia, the crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station have arrested four peddlers including a woman who were found to be in possession of ganja (cannabis) worth more than Rs.10.89 lakh in two different traps in Nallasopara on Wednesday.

In the first case, a team led by police inspector-Shakeel Shaikh under the guidance of senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti laid a trap in the Soparaphata area of Nallasopara and nabbed Mukhtar Gaus Syed (31) and a 41-year-old woman-both staying in the Virar Phata area of Vasai District in Palghar who were found to be in possession of 25 kilograms of ganja worth Rs.5.61 lakh on Wednesday afternoon.

On the same night, the team received another tip-off about the suspected arrival of drug peddlers in their jurisdiction. The team laid a trap and apprehended a duo identified as-Manoj Kumar Rameshwar Yadav (30) and Manoj Shyamdev Saav (30)-both residents of Kashimira. Upon frisking, the duo was found to be carrying 24 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs.5.28 lakh.

The quartet were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. While all the accused in both the cases have been remanded to custody, the police have not ruled out the possibility of them being part of a well organised drug cartel. Meanwhile investigations were underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and the potential buyers.