Mira-Bhayandar: Less than a week after a duo attempted an armed robbery bid at a jewellery showroom in Mira Road, one of the suspects has been arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I ) in association with their Mira Road police station counterparts. The incident was reported from Kothari Jewellers located in the RNA Broadway area of Mira Road at around 4 pm on May 27, 2023.

Robbery at gunpoint

Two men posing as customers walked into the showroom under the guise of buying a gold ring. Both were wearing masks. The owner Mohit Kothari was alone at the showroom. After confirming that there was no one else around, one of the robbers whipped out a revolver in an apparent attempt to frighten Kothari. However, Kothari managed to get hold of a rod and put up a stiff resistance, prompting the duo to flee the scene with his mobile phone.

Mira-Bhayandar: Vegetable vendor held for armed robbery bid at jewellery shop |

Captured on CCTV

The entire sequence of events has been captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the showroom on the basis of which the police teams started investigations and apprehended Akash Manoj Gupta (25) from a lodge in Mira Road. A resident of Nallasopara, Gupta who sells vegetables had joined hands with the prime suspect (name withheld) to commit the robbery and clear off his debts.

Police recover pistols and vehicle

The police also recovered two country made pistols, a live cartridge and the two-wheeler used in the crime. However, the mobile phone which was stolen is yet to be recovered. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the prime suspect who is said to be a native of Bihar and is a history sheeter. API Hanif Shaikh of the Mira Road police station is conducting further investigations.