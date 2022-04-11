Mira Bhayandar: Two goons held for killing 'friend' over old enmity

Kashimira: Less than 24 hours after they brutally murdered a 26-year-old food delivery man, two hardcore criminals landed into the custody of the Kashimira police for their involvement in the crime.

While the deceased and the accused were friends, the murder is believed to be an act of revenge to settle scores of an old enmity.

Both the accused were out on bail. According to the police, an unidentified body with the head bludgeoned with stones was found lying in the mangrove belts of Junakhadi located in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira on Friday night.

The police immediately circulated his picture and within a couple of hours managed to ascertain the identity of the deceased as-Sachin Subhash Nanaware (30) - who resided in a nearby settlement.

A team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare started investigations and zeroed in on the suspects identified as- Sagar Jairam Indulkar (27) and Ankush Tayde (26) as both had been spotted riding on a bike with the deceased ( triple seat) in the vicinity of the crime scene hours before the recovery of the body.

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the duo confessed to the crime. “Both the accused who have a history of committing serious offences, executed this murder to settle scores of a previous enmity.” Hazare.

The deceased who worked as a delivery boy for an online food ordering and delivery platform was apparently accosted to the abandoned area by the accused duo for a booze party and bludgeoned him to death with stones.

An offence under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to police custody till 16, April after they were presented before the court on Sunday.

Further investigations were underway.

