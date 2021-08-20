Mira Bhayandar: Thieves who stole high-end music systems from cars arrested by MBVV cops from Pune and Solapur

Advertisement

The crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate has arrested two notorious thieves who had mastered the art of breaking the window glasses and stealing high-end music systems. Both the accused who have been identified as Vinod Ashok Pawar and Abhishekh Ashok Pawar were arrested from Pardhi settlements in Solapur and Pune respectively.

Alarmed by the sudden spurt in car break-in cases, the central crime branch unit was asked to conduct parallel investigations and apprehend the culprits. A team led by Police Inspector Rahul Raakh under the supervision of DCP (crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil intensified vigilance and activated their informer network in and around the region. The team also gathered information about history-sheeters involved in crimes using a similar modus-operandi. The team zeroed-in on the duo and booked them under sections 379 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

After rounds of sustained interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in 14 car break-in cases committed by them in the jurisdiction of the Navghar, Kashimira,Virar, Arnala, Tulinj, Manekpur, Vasai and Nayanagr. They were also wanted by the Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai police. The crime branch team recovered 17 music systems of various brands worth Rs. 3.13 lakh and a bike from the possession of the duo who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 07:33 PM IST