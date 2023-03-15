Mira Bhayandar: Talathi among 3 booked for forgery to Grab farmers land; no arrests in the case so far | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Bhayandar police have registered an offence against three people including a talathi (revenue officer) and two local developers on alleged charges of cheating and forgery to grab an ancestral land parcel belonging to a farmer’s family in Murdha village. However, none of them have been arrested.

The matter came to light after the land owner-Nayna Patil and her family decided to sell their property. However, Patil was shocked to learn that their property had already been fraudulently transferred in the name of the two developers on the virtue of bogus documents and forged signatures of her husband who had passed away in July, 2010.

The ownership status on the 7/12 land record extracts were changed in 2011. Armed with documentary evidence, Patil immediately registered a complaint with the Bhayandar police, following which an offence under sections 166,167,420,465,467, 471 and 34 of the IPC against the talathi identified as-V.B.Talathi, developers-Shyanm Sunder Agarwal and Murlidhar Agarwal on Monday. However, none of them have been arrested so far. The Bhayandar police are conducting further investigations into the case.