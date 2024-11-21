Mira Bhayandar: Stranded Chef Forced To Work In Inhumane Conditions In Maldives Resort Rescued By 'Bharosa Cell' Of MBVV Police

Bharosa Cell (Left) and API Tejashree Shinde (Right) |

In yet another successful cross-border operation, personnel from the Bharosa (Trust) Cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police rescued a 24-year-old youth identified as Mun Parekh who was allegedly confined and forced to work in inhuman conditions at a resort in Maldives.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Mun’s mother who stated that a recruitment agency had lured her only son with a promise of facilitating a chef’s job at a Maldives-based resort which would fetch him an attractive salary with other perks. Mun left for Maldives in December-2023 and started working as a chef at the resort.

Despite working for 18 to 20 hours every day, the hotel management not only failed to pay wages for two months, but also deprived him of proper food due to which his health started deteriorating. After learning about her son’s ordeal, she established contact with the resort owner with a request of sending him back to India. She even agreed to pay money on behalf of her son for not completing the contract. However, the owner turned a deaf ear to her pleas. Mun’s mother unsuccessfully tried to ensure her son's for the past six months via various channels . Finally, she approached the Bharosa Cell in Bhayandar for help on 11, November.

Sensing the seriousness of the case, a team led by API- Tejashree Shinde under the guidance of police commissioner-Madhukar Pandey established contact with the resort owner by taking help from the Indian Embassy. The owner was apprised about Mun’s health who finally relented and agreed to send him back. Mun flew back to India and reunited with his family members on 18, November.

Notably the cell has earlier helped bring back victims from Central Africa, Dubai, Kuwait and even Myanmar-a country in South East Asia. The MBVV police have urged job seekers to verify credentials of the foreign employers or companies before travelling abroad for employment purposes and advised people to verify the antecedents and track record of the recruiting agents, else chances of landing into trouble are exceptionally high.

The cell operates from the first floor of the Bhayandar police station. People in distress can visit the cell or call 112 or 28040006 for assistance.