Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5% Behind Men

MVA's Muzaffar Hussain (L), Legislator Geeta Jain (M) & Mahayuti's Narendra Mehta (R) | File Pics

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 51.75 percent at 503 polling stations across the twin-city till the completion of the poll process at 6 pm on Wednesday.

While 2,64354 out of the 5,10,862 total registered voters exercised their franchise, the total number of female electors who casted their votes stood at 1,26426, which translates to 52.01 percent of the total strength of female electors numbering 2,43,072 as per the official data released by the returning officer. On the other hand, out of the 2,67,785 male electorate, 1,37,928 (51.51 percent) casted their votes which is 0.5 percent higher in comparison to votes casted by their female counterparts.

Notably, none of the five voters from the transgender community turned out to vote in this assembly constituency which is witnessing a fierce triangular contest between Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Muzaffar Hussain, Maha Yuti’s Narendra Mehta (BJP) and sitting legislator Geeta Jain who contested the elections as an independent candidate after being denied a BJP ticket.

A Replay Of The 2019 Assembly Elections

With the same leading aspirants in the fray, the current election is being seen as a replay of the assembly polls held in 2019. However, the results can throw up a surprise, as the independent candidate has managed to create a huge dent in the electoral fortunes of her BJP rival giving an edge to the MVA aspirant if he managed to retain his clout in the Muslim-dominated areas while increasing his tally by adding up votes of the alliance partners including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) factions and newly enrolled voters, said political analysts while stating that the potential winner will have to at least cross the 95,000 mark for a photo finish victory in the highly unpredictable battle. Counting will be held at the Pramod Mahajan community hall in Bhayandar on 23, November.