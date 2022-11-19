Mira Bhayandar: Spa raided, woman among 4 booked for vulgar acts | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Continuing their action against spa’s indulged in obscene acts in the twin-city, the anti-human trafficking unit attached to the MiraBhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a unisex spa that was found to be indulging in vulgar activities under the guise of massage services in Mira Road.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team led by police inspector-Sameer Ahirao, deputed a decoy customer to bust the racket. After verifying the authenticity of the information, the team swooped down on Toros International Spa and Salon in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road on Friday evening.

Apart from a 34-year-old female employee who allegedly made offers to the decoy for indulging in obscene acts, the police team also booked three more people including the owner of the spa. An offence under section 294 of the IPC for obscene acts has been registered against the quartet. The case has been handed over to the Mira Road police for further investigations.

