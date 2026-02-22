Mira-Bhayandar Shocker: Worm Found In Drinking Water In Kashimira, Raising Safety Concerns – WATCH |

Mira-Bhayandar: A video showing worms in the tap water supplied to households at Kashimira has sparked concerns over water quality and public health in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) area.

In the video shared by gemsofmbmc, a resident showed small worms swimming in the water drawn from water taps. According to the report, the video was shot from Kashimira Ward No 14. The video has raised fears about potential health risks, especially for children and elderly family members. As of now, there is no official response from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on the alleged video.

Social media reaction

The video sparked reactions on social media, with several users sharing similar complaints about water quality in nearby areas, including Mira Road and Borivali. One user claimed that a similar issue had occurred in Naya Nagar as well, adding that the drinking water supplied in parts of Mira Road is often of such poor quality and said that many residents prefer to purchase bottled water for daily consumption.

Another user criticised the civic conditions in Mira-Bhayandar, alleging that residents frequently struggle to access clean and safe drinking water.

"It happened in Naya Nagar too, and the quality of water supplied in Mira Road is too worst that everyone is buying the water for drinking," a user commented.

"Another user highlighted saying, this is the life of Mira Bhayandar, no clean or fresh water."

Highlighting a similar concern from Borivali, a user added, "Same issue in Borivali West near Shivaji Nagar Sey nikla tha video he (The same issue had surfaced in Borivali West, a video had emerged from there as well)."

Meanwhile, a major controversy erupted during the General Body meeting of the MBMC after Mayor Dimple Mehta allegedly directed journalists to stop video recording the proceedings. The sudden restriction triggered strong reactions from the media and opposition members, who accused the ruling party of attempting to suppress transparency.

According to sources, the directive to halt filming was issued while the session was underway, catching members of the media by surprise. The move led to heated exchanges.



