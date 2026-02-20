Uproar In Mira-Bhayandar General Body Meeting After Media Filming Barred

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar: A major controversy erupted during the General Body meeting of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation after the Mayor Dimple Mehta allegedly directed journalists to stop video recording the proceedings. The sudden restriction triggered strong reactions from the media and opposition members, who accused the ruling party of attempting to suppress transparency.

Heated Civic Hall Exchanges

According to sources, the directive to halt filming was issued while the session was underway, catching members of the media by surprise. The move led to heated exchanges inside the civic hall, with opposition corporators questioning the rationale behind preventing press coverage of a public meeting.

Debate Over Press Freedom

The incident has sparked debate over press freedom and the rights of journalists to report on civic affairs. Political observers note that such developments often intensify tensions between ruling and opposition benches within municipal bodies.

Awaiting Official Statements

Further details are awaited as both sides are expected to issue formal statements on the matter.

