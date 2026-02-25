Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office | FP Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The political climate in Mira-Bhayandar has intensified following a controversial decision to implement a 60% hike in property taxes. Opposition parties have alleged that during the general body meeting held on February 18, the ruling BJP group passed the proposal using their majority, despite the tax hike not being listed on the official agenda.

The proposal was reportedly approved under the leadership of MLA Narendra Mehta with the support of 78 corporators. Critics argue that this move imposes an unfair financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Launches 'Bhikh Mago' Protest

In a strong show of dissent, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) staged a ‘Bhikh Mago’ (Begging) protest at the main entrance of the Municipal Corporation. Protesters raised slogans against the administration, accusing the ruling party of high-handedness and arbitrary governance.

"Why should common citizens pay the price for the Municipal Corporation's financial failures? If the corporation lacks funds, the Mayor has no right to forcibly recover them from the public," stated Shiv Sena officials during the protest.

The opposition has raised several concerns regarding the legality of how the decision was reached Missing Agenda, Lack of Approvals, Public Input

The 60% increase has sparked fear and anger among local homeowners, small business owners, and middle-class families. Already struggling with rising inflation, electricity rates, and water charges, residents view this additional tax as a severe financial blow.

Shiv Sena has warned that if the tax hike is not immediately rolled back, they will escalate their protest. Future plans include City-wide awareness campaigns, 'Rasta Roko' (Road blocks), Further democratic protests across the region.

While the ruling BJP is yet to release an official statement addressing these specific allegations, the political standoff in Mira-Bhayandar is expected to worsen in the coming days.

