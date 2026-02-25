 Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office

Mira-Bhayandar is in political turmoil after the BJP, led by MLA Narendra Mehta, approved a 60% property tax hike during a general body meeting, despite it not being on the agenda. Opposition Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) protested with a ‘Bhikh Mago’ campaign, calling the move arbitrary and threatening further citywide protests if rolled back.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office | FP Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The political climate in Mira-Bhayandar has intensified following a controversial decision to implement a 60% hike in property taxes. Opposition parties have alleged that during the general body meeting held on February 18, the ruling BJP group passed the proposal using their majority, despite the tax hike not being listed on the official agenda.

The proposal was reportedly approved under the leadership of MLA Narendra Mehta with the support of 78 corporators. Critics argue that this move imposes an unfair financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Read Also
BMC Initiates E-Auction Of 12 Properties To Recover ₹378.63 Crore In Tax Dues
article-image

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Launches 'Bhikh Mago' Protest

In a strong show of dissent, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) staged a ‘Bhikh Mago’ (Begging) protest at the main entrance of the Municipal Corporation. Protesters raised slogans against the administration, accusing the ruling party of high-handedness and arbitrary governance.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore
Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore
Telangana Intermediate Exams 2026 Begin For Nearly 10 Lakh Students
Telangana Intermediate Exams 2026 Begin For Nearly 10 Lakh Students
IT Stocks Rally As Anthropic-Salesforce Deal Allays Fears Of AI Disruption For SaaS Companies
IT Stocks Rally As Anthropic-Salesforce Deal Allays Fears Of AI Disruption For SaaS Companies

"Why should common citizens pay the price for the Municipal Corporation's financial failures? If the corporation lacks funds, the Mayor has no right to forcibly recover them from the public," stated Shiv Sena officials during the protest.

The opposition has raised several concerns regarding the legality of how the decision was reached Missing Agenda, Lack of Approvals, Public Input

The 60% increase has sparked fear and anger among local homeowners, small business owners, and middle-class families. Already struggling with rising inflation, electricity rates, and water charges, residents view this additional tax as a severe financial blow.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Issues Seizure Notices To Top Property Tax Defaulters Owing ₹1,500 Crore, Names...
article-image

Shiv Sena has warned that if the tax hike is not immediately rolled back, they will escalate their protest. Future plans include City-wide awareness campaigns, 'Rasta Roko' (Road blocks), Further democratic protests across the region.

While the ruling BJP is yet to release an official statement addressing these specific allegations, the political standoff in Mira-Bhayandar is expected to worsen in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on