BMC Initiates E-Auction Of 12 Properties To Recover ₹378.63 Crore In Tax Dues

Mumbai: The BMC has initiated an e-auction of 12 properties to recover long-pending property tax dues. The properties include 10 open plots, 1 commercial building, and 1 mixed-use property. The 12 defaulters collectively owe Rs. 378.63 crore (including penalties).

List Of Defaulters

Under Section 206(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, auction notices have been issued for 12 properties, which will be sold through a public e-auction. These include a plot in H-West registered to M/s Sumer Associates with outstanding dues of Rs. 188.46 crore; a commercial building in Andheri East with dues of Rs. 47.03 crore; a plot in R-South, Kandivali East, under name of Vitthalrao Khapre with dues of Rs. 64.29 lakh; a plot in H-West owned by Setpal with dues of Rs. 10.04 crore; three plots on road belonging to Mulla Gulam Ali with dues of Rs. 9.39 crore, Rs. 4.15 crore, and Rs. 85.38 crore respectively; a plot in H-West, Khar, owned by P.K. Modi with dues of Rs. 2.14 crore; a mixed-use property in H-West under M/s Elco Arcade and non-resident cooperative housing society with dues of Rs. 9.76 crore; a plot in Khar West registered to Yusuf Ahmed with dues of Rs. 2.47 crore; a plot in Bandra under the Assistant Priest of St. Peter’s Church with dues of Rs. 12.64 crore; and a plot in Santa Cruz West owned by Hardev P. Rajpal with dues of Rs. 6.49 crore.

21-Day Final Notice

The BMC has issued 21-day final notices to 12 major defaulters to pay outstanding property taxes. "Failure to comply will lead to attachment of assets and e-auction of their properties under Sections 203–206," said senior civic official. Last week, the BMC issued seizure notices to 48 major defaulters, with property tax dues totaling Rs. 1,500 crores.

