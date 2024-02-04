 Mira-Bhayandar: Self-Proclaimed Producer Among 2 Held For Pushing Aspiring Actors Into Sex Trade; 4 Women Rescued
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mira-Bhayander: With the arrest of two people, including a self-proclaimed producer, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police claims to have busted a major racket in which aspiring models and actresses were pushed into prostitution activities under the guise of offering them leading roles in tele-serials and web-series.

The police were tipped-off about a duo identified as Solomon Ratnamaiyya Narkanthalu (55) and his accomplice Michael David Muktipogu alias Chandraraj (22) who were operating a prostitution racket by using social messaging platforms to communicate with potential clients by sharing photos of aspiring models and actors.

The AHTU swung into action and established contact with them through a decoy customer. After striking a deal, the decoy informed the police following which a trap was laid in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (East) and the duo were held on Friday.

Four Women Rescued By Police

Four women were rescued from the clutches of the racketeers who facilitated travel and accommodation in lodges in Mira Road, Bhayandar, Gorai, Thane and also in hotels at faraway destinations like Lonavala and Daman by charging Rs40,000.

Investigations revealed that the prime accused, Narkanthalu, who claimed to be a producer, lured aspiring actresses with offers of roles in serials and web series but instead forced them into prostitution activities.

While the girls have been sent to a welfare home, the duo have been booked under Section 370 of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956

