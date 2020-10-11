Mira Bhayandar: Rogue auto drivers on cop radar; 245 booked in 3 days

The traffic control unit of the newly created Mira Bhayandar- Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate along with their Regional Transport Office (RTO) counterparts have launched a massive crackdown against rogue auto drivers and other erring motorists in the twin-city.
In the past three days, more than 245 auto drivers were booked for the lack of basic requirements including- badges, uniforms, fitness certificates, licenses and even compliance plate indicating a valid CNG cylinder, some were taken to task for refusing commuters to ply-by-meter and charging exorbitant rates for small distances.
A total of 1,304 people including over-speeding bikers, signal jumpers and other erring motorists were booked and penalized by the teams. Several auto’s which were found plying without valid documents including permits were immediately taken off the roads with immediate effect.
"The drive will continue until we instill traffic discipline in the minds of motorists and also weed out illegalities related to auto-rickshaws.” said Senior Inspector (Traffic)- Shekhar Dombe.
The police action had fizzled out after the demise of former traffic-in-charge- Anil Pawar who succumbed to Covid-19 while performing his duties as a true corona warrior, in June. Although around 7,500 auto- rickshaws have been issued valid permits by authorities, an additional 2,000 autos are believed to be illegally plying in the twin-city.
This apart from auto’s entering the region from neighbouring cities and hundreds of auto’s which have apparently crossed their authorized lifespan of 16 years but continue to ply on the roads with impunity.
