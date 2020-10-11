Mira Bhayandar: Rogue auto drivers on cop radar; 245 booked in 3 days

The traffic control unit of the newly created Mira Bhayandar- Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate along with their Regional Transport Office (RTO) counterparts have launched a massive crackdown against rogue auto drivers and other erring motorists in the twin-city.

In the past three days, more than 245 auto drivers were booked for the lack of basic requirements including- badges, uniforms, fitness certificates, licenses and even compliance plate indicating a valid CNG cylinder, some were taken to task for refusing commuters to ply-by-meter and charging exorbitant rates for small distances.

A total of 1,304 people including over-speeding bikers, signal jumpers and other erring motorists were booked and penalized by the teams. Several auto’s which were found plying without valid documents including permits were immediately taken off the roads with immediate effect.