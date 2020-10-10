Mira Bhayandar: Five held for consuming ganja in Kashimira in two separate cases

In continuance with their crackdown on drug peddling and consumption, the newly formed Mira Bhayandar- Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate caught five junkies including two teenagers while consuming cannabis (ganja) in two separate cases in Kashimira on Friday.

The raids were conducted in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira. The accused were arrested and booked under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act- 1985, for the consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance- an offence which attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both, police said.

A series of action against the drug trade has clearly indicated Police Commissioner Sadanand Date’s zero tolerance policy against such illegitimate activities which were destroying lives of people especially, the younger generation.