Mira-Bhayandar: Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Pledges Action Against Unjust NOC Demands For Constructions

Mira-Bhayandar: In a significant turn of events, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has assured to take needed steps towards ending the unjust demand of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to be procured from a private company for new constructions and redevelopment of old buildings.

Vast areas in twin-city under control of private firm

The action came after Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik raised the contentious issue by moving a call-to-attention motion in the ongoing winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur. It should be noted that even after decades of Independence, vast stretches of land in the twin-city continue to remain the property of a private entity which has been in existence since the British regime.

“The company extracts huge amounts to issue their NOC’s sans which neither fresh entries are inked on the 7/12 land extract records nor any building plans are approved by the town planning authorities. Whenever the doors of the judiciary are knocked against the injustice, the company continues with their collections on the virtue of stay orders. However, the revenue minister has taken a serious note of the matter and has assured the needful including appointment of a senior counsel to free the twin-city from the British-era colonial regime.” said Sarnaik.

Responsibility of protection shifts to private firm

As per records, Ramchandra Laxmanji had been appointed as caretaker in 1871 to build protection walls and ensure the blockage of water in the city. In lieu of this service, farmers had to hand over one-third of their agricultural produce. In 1945, the responsibility of protection was bestowed to the company, which went on to become a superior holder in respect of land in the records of the three revenue villages including- Bhayandar, Mira and Ghodbunder. Consequently, it became mandatory to obtain an NOC from the company for any type of land related transactions including permissions for new construction work, redevelopment and deemed conveyance proposals for housing societies.