Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police To Outsource 500 MSSC Personnel For Commissionerate Amid Vacancy Challenge |

The state government has given an approval to outsource the services of 500 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) for serving in the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate.

1,064 posts lie vacant

“In 2019, 2,905 posts were sanctioned for the MBVV Commissionerate. Of them, 1,741 posts are filled while 1,064, including 501 in the constable category, are vacant,” said a government official. A request was made by the state director general of police to take the services of 500 MSSC personnel for a period of at least 11 months till the process of filling up the constable posts in the prescribed manner gets completed, the official added.

The sub-committee constituted by the finance department recommended that the service period of MSSC should not exceed 11 months subject to conditions. The period of filling up constable posts in the prescribed manner has been mentioned as June 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024.