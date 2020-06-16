Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to hire 819 additional medical personnel to combat COVID-19

With the number of COVID-19 cases witnessing an alarming rise in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is staring at a massive burden on its existing health-care infrastructure which has exerted tremendous pressure on the medical and paramedical staff.
In order to give them some relief and get additional medical manpower for its upcoming COVID-19 care centers and dedicated hospitals, the civic administration has embarked on a drive to hire nearly 819 medicos including physicians anaesthetists, medical officers (MBBS and Ayush), attendants, pharmacists and technicians for x-ray, electrocardiogram and laboratory on a contractual basis.
As per the notification issued by the MBMC, aspirants have to submit the applications at the civic headquarters in Bhayandar before 5 pm on June 20. As of now, the new recruits will be given temporary appointment orders for the next three months.
“Medical personnel will be needed on the front line for the existing and upcoming facilities. We are also set to get additional medical teams which have been recruited by the divisional commissioner’s office for civic bodies in the Konkan region. More ventilators have been sought as we have started upgrading facilities at our existing COVID-19 hospital in Bhayandar,” said civic chief CK Dange.
Two community halls and an equal number of parking lots in the twin-city have been tagged to create new facilities with an additional 600 beds to mount a renewed battle against the pandemic in the twin-city. Notably, the state government has already given an in-principle approval to infuse funds amounting to Rs.15 crore in the first phase to enhance existing healthcare infrastructure in the twin-city. The total number of coronavirus positive cases registered by the civic body had climbed to 1,653 till Monday night.
