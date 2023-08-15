 Mira-Bhayandar: Postman Swindled of Over ₹10 Lakh by Conman's False Promises of Low-Cost Flat
Many years after taking the money, the accused started giving lame excuses for the delay, which made the victim suspicious.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: Postman Swindled of Over ₹10 Lakh by Conman's False Promises of Low-Cost Flat

Mira-Bhayandar: The Navghar police have filed a complaint against a conman who swindled his 46-year-old friend, a postman, out of more than ₹10 lakh. The conman posed as a facilitator to secure a low-cost flat under the chief minister's quota in Mira Road.

The accused, identified as Suresh Shellar, remains at large. The complainant, Prakash Birwadkar, stated in his police statement that he had known Shellar since their childhood.

Accused claimed to have influential connections within govt depart

Claiming to have influential connections within government departments, Shellar convinced Birwadkar that he could help him secure a subsidized one-bedroom hall apartment under the chief minister's quota. After obtaining signed applications from Birwadkar, Shellar allegedly collected ₹10.50 lakh as advance payment.

However, years after taking the money, the accused began offering flimsy excuses for the delay, raising Birwadkar's suspicions. In an attempt to buy more time, the accused frequently asked Birwadkar to accompany him to Mantralaya to meet officials who could assist them.

Victim lodges complaint

Despite multiple visits to the office, Birwadkar claimed he never encountered any officials. Furthermore, due to his frequent absences, he lost his job. Realizing he had been deceived, Birwadkar lodged a complaint on Monday. An offense under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Navghar police station. Ongoing investigations are underway.

