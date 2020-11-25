Mira Bhayandar: 'Open Defecation Free' tag goes for a toss, public loos raise a stink

For 35-year-old Ram Kripal (name changed), who resides in the Ganesh Dewal Nagar area of Bhayandar, going to a toilet every morning has become an ordeal. Without a toilet at home, his only option was the community toilet blocks of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) located near his slum cluster. Since, the toilets are in a run-down state lacking water, cleanliness and hygiene, he and most of his neighbours are forced to squat in the open— on a daily basis.

Thanks to the apathetic attitude of the sanitation department Ram Kripal is not alone, hundreds of residents especially those living in slum clusters and rural areas of the twin-city are facing a similar situation as most of the blocks are in a sorry state.