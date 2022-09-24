Mira-Bhayandar: Now, jackets as dress code for MBMC school teachers

A municipal school in Mira-Bhayandar |

Mira-Bhayandar: Toeing the lines of their Delhi counterparts, the education department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) will soon introduce jackets as uniforms for teachers and principals of municipal schools in the twin-city.

The civic administration is contemplating to place orders for the supply of khadi-material vest coats that will also sport a nameplate. “The move aims to bring in better professionalism and to give the teachers and principals a feel that they are on an important nation building mission,” said a senior officer attached to MBMC’s education department.

Led by former mayor Jyotsna Hasnale, a team from the MBMC had recently visited the schools, managed by the Delhi government, to understand the model of education in the national capital, which has won accolades for achieving a landmark transformation in improvising the education system from elementary school to college level.

At present, there are 36 municipal schools and 154 teachers including 36 principals who impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English modes to more than 8,200 students. 36 more teachers will add to the strength next month. Each teacher will get two jackets.