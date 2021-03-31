Mira Bhayandar: Notorious member of 'Bol Bachchan' gang lands in cop net

Another active member of the notorious Bol Bachchan gang (glib talkers) landed into the custody of the crime branch (unit II) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate on Tuesday. The gang has created havoc by indulging in robberies and chain snatching cases in the region.

Acting on a tip-off the crime branch team led by ACP Rajendra Deshmukh and Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil laid a trap and arrested the accused identified as Saadik Qamar Jhaffrey alias Krupak (25).

A resident of Shanti Nagar area of Irani Pada in Bhiwandi, the accused confessed to his involvement in 14 offences including ten cases of forceful chain snatching and four of glib-talking to lure and rob people especially women and senior citizens under the jurisdictions of the Nallasopara, Arnala, Tulinj, Manekpur and Kashimira.

This apart from bike lifting registered against the gang at Park Site and Dombivali police stations in Mumbai. Krupak is said to have committed the offences with the help of his five accomplices who are still at large.

The police recovered stolen ornaments worth Rs. 6.30 lakh and three motorcycles valued at Rs. 1.50 lakh which were used in the crime. The action followed after the crime branch unit was investigating a chain snatching case which was reported from the Koliwadqa area of Vasai.

The gang had targeted a 56-year-old woman who was returning home after a prayer session at a nearby church. Based on footage captured by CCTV cameras and technical surveillance, the crime branch unit managed to apprehend the member of the Bol Bachchan gang.

It may be recalled that, despite being subjected to a violent attack by the relatives of the suspects, the MBVV cops had managed to apprehend two men of Iranian origin from a settlement in Bhiwandi in December 2020, for their involvement in spate of similar crimes.