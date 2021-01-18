Mumbai

Mira Bhayandar: No major side effects of COVID-19 vaccine so far

By Suresh Golani

No major adverse effects have been reported from the twin-city following the vaccination of 268 healthcare workers on Saturday. However, there were reports of minor side-effects faced by 21 beneficiaries who complained of mild fever, headache and body-pain.

“The symptoms are quite normal and not a cause of huge worry. While no major incident has been reported, none of the beneficiaries needed any type of hospitalization,” revealed a senior Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officer.

268 out of the 300 listed beneficiaries were vaccinated till 5 pm on Saturday--the first day of immunization drive which was conducted at three healthcare establishments in the twin-city.

A list of around 6,312 medicos and front-line workers from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments who have been enrolled in the central government created mobile application will receive the vaccine in the first phase.

