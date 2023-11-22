Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Employed Artisan Flees With Gold Worth ₹2.14 Lakh On Second Day Of Work At Jewellery Store, Investigation Underway

Representational photo |

Mira-Bhayandar: Employing an artisan without background check proved costly for Sujay Ghanata who runs a gold jewellery designing-cum-manufacturing unit in Bhayandar.

Just two days after he employed an artisan identified as Raju Das (33) on the recommendation of a common acquaintance, the latter fled with 59 grams of gold worth more than ₹2.14 lakh on Tuesday.

Das flees with gold

According to a complaint lodged by Sujay, he had entrusted Das with the gold and design for making a bracelet on Monday. Das started the work and returned the next day. The owner had to leave the unit for some business-related work. However, when he returned in the evening, Das had mysteriously disappeared. When enquired, other staffers said that Das had left the unit saying that he would return after having some snacks. But Das did not return and also turned off his mobile phone. Suspicious, the owner checked his workplace and found the gold missing, following which he registered a complaint at the Navghar police station.

An offence under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC against Das who during his appointment had claimed to be a native of Howrah in West Bengal and currently stayed in Nallasopara. A team from the Navghar police station is investigating the case.