Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar Cops On Visarjan Duty Manage To Foil Break-In Attempt By Minors At Sweet Shop

Navghar Police Station | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: After a daylong tiring and hectic bandobast duty during Anant Chaturdashi- the final day of the ten-day-long Ganesh-Utsav festivities, alert policemen from the Navghar police station managed to foil a break-in attempt at a sweet shop in Bhayandar during the wee hours on Thursday.

Two minors who had broken into the shop located in the Gunji Vihar building, Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east) were caught red-handed by the team led by PSI Dnyaneshwar Asbe, as they were about to flee with cash amounting to more than ₹10,000.

The minors were found to be in possession of an iron rod used to lift the shutter of the shop. Investigations revealed that the duo had made an unsuccessful attempt to commit a similar break-in at a nearby medical store.

The minors who committed the crimes apparently to fund their addiction to drugs were sent to the children’s welfare home in Mumbai. “An offense under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC has been registered in this context. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.” said an investigating officer.