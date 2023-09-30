 Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar Cops On Visarjan Duty Manage To Foil Break-In Attempt By Minors At Sweet Shop
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Navghar Cops On Visarjan Duty Manage To Foil Break-In Attempt By Minors At Sweet Shop

Mira-Bhayandar: Navghar Cops On Visarjan Duty Manage To Foil Break-In Attempt By Minors At Sweet Shop

The minors who committed the crimes apparently to fund their addiction to drugs were sent to the children’s welfare home in Mumbai.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Navghar Police Station | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: After a daylong tiring and hectic bandobast duty during Anant Chaturdashi- the final day of the ten-day-long Ganesh-Utsav festivities, alert policemen from the Navghar police station managed to foil a break-in attempt at a sweet shop in Bhayandar during the wee hours on Thursday.

Two minors who had broken into the shop located in the Gunji Vihar building, Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east) were caught red-handed by the team led by PSI Dnyaneshwar Asbe, as they were about to flee with cash amounting to more than ₹10,000.

The minors were found to be in possession of an iron rod used to lift the shutter of the shop. Investigations revealed that the duo had made an unsuccessful attempt to commit a similar break-in at a nearby medical store.

The minors who committed the crimes apparently to fund their addiction to drugs were sent to the children’s welfare home in Mumbai. “An offense under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC has been registered in this context. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.” said an investigating officer.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Fugitive Thieves Arrested For Series Of House Break-Ins
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surge In Cardiovascular Diseases Linked To Diabetes, Hypertension & High Cholesterol In Youth:...

Surge In Cardiovascular Diseases Linked To Diabetes, Hypertension & High Cholesterol In Youth:...

Goods Train Derailment In Panvel-Diva Route: Restoration Efforts Underway

Goods Train Derailment In Panvel-Diva Route: Restoration Efforts Underway

Abuse In Children’s Home: Bombay High Court Seeks State’s Reply

Abuse In Children’s Home: Bombay High Court Seeks State’s Reply

FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s New Role As Additional Director General Of Pakistan’s ISI

FPJ Exclusive: Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s New Role As Additional Director General Of Pakistan’s ISI

Mumbai News: Fatal Collision on Lalbagh Parel Flyover Claims Lives of Two Bikers, Investigation...

Mumbai News: Fatal Collision on Lalbagh Parel Flyover Claims Lives of Two Bikers, Investigation...