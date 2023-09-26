Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Fugitive Thieves Arrested For Series Of House Break-Ins

Duo in police custody | FPJ

Mira-Bhayanadar: The crime detection unit attached to the Uttan coastal police station have arrested two notorious thieves for their involvement in a series of house breaking cases in the coastal area.

The duo identified as - Atul Kanhiram Kamble (24) and Akbar Tufaz Shaikh (22) - both residents of Dhaavgi village had recently entered into a house by breaking the safety grill on the window and fled with cash and valuables. The duo had also taken away the brass water meter from the house.

Police swung into action and nabbed the duo

Alarmed by the series of house break-in cases a team led by senior police inspector-Dadaram Karande under the supervision of ACP- Dipali Khanna scanned closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of the crime scenes and possible getaway routes to identify the suspects, following which the core informer network was activated. Based on a tip-off, the team apprehended the duo and recovered stolen booty worth more than ₹1.24 lakh from their possession.

Accused confess to their crimes

During interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in five cases of thefts committed by them in the jurisdiction of the Uttan coastal police station. Both who have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC were remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Wednesday. Further investigations were underway.

