 Mira Bhayandar: Handcuffed Thief Injures Cop, Flees from Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Handcuffed Thief Injures Cop, Flees from Custody

Mira Bhayandar: Handcuffed Thief Injures Cop, Flees from Custody

One of the cops, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Handcuffed Thief Injures Cop, Flees from Custody | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, a 27-year-old man taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a spate of cycle theft cases escaped from the custody of the central crime branch unit during the early hours of Monday. The incident was reported from the office of the crime branch unit located in the MBVV crime branch building in the Kanakia area of Mira Road at around 1:30 am on Monday. The accused, identified as Ali (27), was handcuffed and escorted by two police personnel to the crime branch office for investigations.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Proposes Transforming Disused Hospital Morgue Into Dialysis Center
article-image

Special teams formed to nab accused

However, when one of the personnel went out to bring dinner, Ali took the opportunity and apparently managed to wriggle his hands out of the handcuffs. He then mounted a violent assault on Jai Kumar Rathod with a rod and escaped from custody. Rathod, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Efforts to apprehend him continued late into the evening but were futile. "Special teams have been deployed to track the accused, and he will be arrested soon," said a senior police official. It may be recalled that a 30-year-old thief had outwitted on-duty cops by escaping from the lock-up of Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road under the pretext of visiting the toilet, barely a few hours after his arrest on January 25, 2021. He was re-arrested a month later in February.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Reverse ₹1.3 Lakh Lost In Cyberfrauds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Fly To Kuwait With False Date Of Birth On Passport, Case Registered

Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Fly To Kuwait With False Date Of Birth On Passport, Case Registered

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Harbouring Terrorist

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Harbouring Terrorist

Navi Mumbai: Women Gather Under One Roof To Celebrate 4th Anniversary Of Aarine Foundation At...

Navi Mumbai: Women Gather Under One Roof To Celebrate 4th Anniversary Of Aarine Foundation At...

Thane: 16 Lakh Citizens To Get Free Ayushman Card Under Ayushman Bhava Campaign

Thane: 16 Lakh Citizens To Get Free Ayushman Card Under Ayushman Bhava Campaign

Thane: TMC Joins Hands With IIT-Mumbai To Launch Initiatives For Proper Growth Of Newborns

Thane: TMC Joins Hands With IIT-Mumbai To Launch Initiatives For Proper Growth Of Newborns