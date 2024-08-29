Mira-Bhayandar: Naigaon Couple Jumps Into Versova Creek Bridge In Suspected Double Suicide Bid; Husband Rescued, Wife Still Missing

In an alleged bid of double suicide, a couple living Naigaon jumped into the Versova creek from the fly-over bridge (FOB) near Kashimira on Thursday morning. While the man who has been identified as- Dinesh Yadav (32) was rescued by personnel from the fire brigade and the Kashigaon police station, his wife Shashikala was yet to be traced till reports last came in.

According to the police, the incident was reported from the road of the FOB which runs over the creek between Naigaon and Bhayandar at around 10 am on Thursday. Shashikala was first to jump into the creek followed by her husband Dinesh who apparently panicked and jumped to save her. Motorists crossing the bridge who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the local police.

Police and fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot, boarded a speed boat and rescued Dinesh Yadav. However, his wife who apparently drifted away deep into the creek due to the strong water currents was yet to be traced. Rescue operations to trace her were still underway till reports last came in.

Although the exact motive is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect that domestic tiffs between the couple prompted them to take the extreme step. Fire brigade personnel suspected that the woman might have drowned. The Kashigaon police are conducting further investigations.