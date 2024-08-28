Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s Efforts Lead To 83% Success Rate In SSC Supplementary Exams, 20 Of 24 Students Pass |

Mira Bhayandar: Thanks to the commitment and extra efforts by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), 20 out of the 24 students successfully cleared the supplementary senior secondary certificate (SSC) examinations.

Notably, out of the 173 students from four municipal schools who appeared in the first batch of SSC exams 2023-2024 (after the MBMC elevated education facilities from class 8 to class 10) held between 1 to 22 March, 54 had remained unsuccessful.

Not losing hope, municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar deputed special teams from the education department to personally approach all the 54 students in order to encourage and convince them to attend the special coaching sessions ahead of the supplementary examinations which were scheduled to take place in two shifts from July 16 to July 30, 2024.

However, only 24 students registered themselves to appear for the examinations. Explaining the steps taken to help students academically, Katkar said, “We appointed subject-specific teachers and experts who started special coaching sessions to teach the students as per school wise plans and study schedules. Besides, regular coaching, doubt clearance sessions were also conducted for confidence building in students. The idea behind this move was to ensure that the career of failed students does not meet a dead end. Now they can either opt for further studies or join our job oriented vocational training programme.”

The results of the supplementary examinations were recently announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in which 20 out of the 24 examinees passed-some with flying colours. This year 279 students from five municipal schools are enrolled in the tenth standard for the current academic session and the MBMC aims to continue with the exercise.

Notably, the MBMC had organised a series of sessions to guide students on various aspects, including subject-wise preparation, scoring methods, paper presentation, unique identification (UID) codes, affixing bar-code and holocraft stickers for their examinations to eliminate any chance of goof-ups.