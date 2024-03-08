Mira-Bhayandar: Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole In 2017 Held After 7 Years

After jumping parole and dodging the police for more than seven years, a 36-year-old man, who was convicted for his involvement in a murder, was arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Kashimira on Thursday. The convict Yakin Ali Nasir Ali Shaikh was arrested on charges of stabbing a man to death in 2010. The crime was the fallout of an eve-teasing incident involving the victim.

Details of case

After completion of the trial under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the court found him guilty of the crime and awarded a life sentence in 2016. Since then he was lodged at the Kalamba Central Jail in Kolhapur. A year later, he was released on 30-day parole on 18, February 2017.

However, after completion of the parole period, Shaikh failed to return to the prison and went into hiding. In response to a complaint registered by the prison authorities, the crime branch unit had launched a manhunt to apprehend Shaikh. He was later found living in a truck belonging to his friend and rarely visited his family to avoid being arrested again. A trap was laid and Shaikh was arrested.

His custody was handed over to the Kashimira police station where a case was registered for resistance or obstruction to his lawful apprehension, which would attract an additional prison term of up to two years if convicted.