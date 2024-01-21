Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Seizes Over 1,000 Kg Of Single-Use Plastic, Collects ₹1.15 Crore In Penalties In 9-Month Crackdown

FPJ

Continuing with its drive against single-use plastic, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has confiscated 1,013 kg of banned single-use plastic (SUP) material and collected more than Rs 1.15 crore as a penalty amount from street-side shops, eateries and establishments like upscale shopping malls in nine months between April 1 to December 31, 2023.

According to officials, the number of offenders this month stands at 42 who had to pay fines amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh as the sanitation personnel seized another 58.4 kg of the banned SUP from their establishments.

“Our drive will continue as a regular activity to take action against plastic-ban offenders until the menace is completely weeded out from the region,” said municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar.

The MBMC team led by deputy municipal commissioner Ravi Pawar along with sanitary inspector Anil Rathod slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 and seized a huge amount of banned plastic material from the Mira Road outlet of a chain of supermarkets, which had defied the rule for the third time.

According to the rules, the civic administration is empowered to fine any violator Rs 5,000 if caught with prohibited plastic the first time, Rs 10,000 for the second time and Rs 25,000 for the third time. Repeated violations can also attract severe punishment including imprisonment up to three months.

“Sixteen teams-each headed by a sanitary inspector has been deputed to conduct inspections and surprise visits to take against establishments found to have the banned packaging material,” said Pawar. The government had issued a notification banning the manufacturing, sale and use of all single-use plastic bags. It also banned an array of plastic products including cutlery, straws and containers.