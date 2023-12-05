Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Converts 22,490 Tonnes Of Wet Garbage Into Organic Compost Under 'Waste To Wealth' Initiative

FPJ

Under the 'waste to wealth' initiative, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has produced 22,490 tonnes of organic compost from 3.74 lakh tonnes of wet waste generated by the twin-city between 2019 and 2023. Of the total output, nearly 2,647 tonnes has been made available to Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) Ltd, which operates under the Union ministry of cooperation. The compost can be used as organic fertilisers by farmers.

In March, the MBMC also bagged the 'HARIT-maha city compost' branding for the marketing and sale of the compost produced at its sole solid waste processing unit in the Dhaavgi area of Uttan near Bhayandar. The laboratory tests found that the product was phosphate rich organic manure. It qualified as a valuable fertiliser which could be used in the soil. Apart from free use of the compost at municipal gardens, the MBMC gets 10 per cent of the proceeds garnered through sales by the plant operator. The revenue works out to around Rs 2 crore every year.

The civic administration has hired a Gujarat-based company to process the segregated wet and dry garbage into compost and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for industrial use based on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model. On a monthly average, the plant produces 450 tonnes of compost. The wet waste coming to the plant is spread on the floor and sprayed with a biological decomposer, following which composting and fertiliser creation takes place after 45 days. “An important key to efficient waste management, composting is a scientific method of generating organic manure from wet waste. We have been concentrating on the project which will help the twin-city in the long run,” said civic chief Sanjay Katkar.

The MBMC scientifically disposes of more than 550 metric tonnes of garbage generated on a daily basis.