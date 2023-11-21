Mumbai: BMC Imposes ₹10,000 Fine on Offender Dumping Waste In Sea at Gateway of India

Anand Mahindra reacts on individuals dumping garbage in sea near Gateway Of India |

Mumbai: The BMC has fined a person Rs 10,000 for dumping waste in the sea at the Gateway of India after a video of the act went viral on Monday.

Following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directives, the BMC initiated a dedicated helpline for garbage complaints in June. Despite a drop in complaints during the monsoon, social media continued to highlight the issue. On Monday, a video circulated online showing a man disposing of garlands, flowers, and garbage in the sea at a heritage site, sparking public outrage and calls for strict action.

It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed. @IqbalSinghChah2 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Efh0ssHQ3f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2023

Officials trace taxi number to fine culprit

Responding promptly, the solid waste management department of BMC's A ward, in collaboration with Mumbai police, traced the taxi number used by the person at Gateway of India. An official from A ward stated, "A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the person. Such stringent action will send a message to deter individuals from discarding garbage on the road or in the sea." Special squads have been appointed in each ward by the BMC to address open dumping issues, yet they still receive around 30 such complaints.

The Good Citizens of Mumbai



Early Morning at Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/FtlB296X28 — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) November 21, 2023

Surge in citizen grievances related to solid waste management

A Praja Foundation report in May revealed a surge in citizen grievances related to solid waste management, rising from 5,519 in 2013 to 12,351 in 2022. Notably, a significant portion of the 2022 complaints, around 4,356, was related to uncollected garbage.