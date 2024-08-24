 Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday

The fair which aligns with the recently announced chief minister youth training scheme and the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of the state government is scheduled to be held between 10 am to 5 pm at the Salasar Central Park in Mira Road.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Independent Legislator Geeta Jain |

Mira-Bhayandar: Independent legislator Geeta Jain who has lent her support to the Maha-Yuti (MY) government has organised "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rozgar Melawa"- a mega job fair offering employment opportunities for the educated youth living in the twin-city.

About The Job Fair

The fair which aligns with the recently announced chief minister youth training scheme and the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of the state government is scheduled to be held between 10 am to 5 pm at the Salasar Central Park in Mira Road.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Punjab Resident Held With MD Drug And Gun In Kashimira
article-image

“The primary goal of the employment fair is to connect job-seekers with renowned entrepreneurs, fostering a conducive environment for skill development and innovation. The fair will serve as a platform for candidates to explore diverse opportunities and qualify for esteemed positions in various sectors,” said Jain who has appealed to the youth to take maximum benefit of the opportunity.

FPJ Shorts
SBI Mutual Fund Gets Reserve Bank's Nod To Acquire Karur Vaishya Bank's 9.99% Stake
SBI Mutual Fund Gets Reserve Bank's Nod To Acquire Karur Vaishya Bank's 9.99% Stake
Ravi Teja Gets Discharged From Hospital After 'Successful' Surgery For Muscle Tear, Shares Health Update
Ravi Teja Gets Discharged From Hospital After 'Successful' Surgery For Muscle Tear, Shares Health Update
People Can Now Ignore Their Boss Post Work; New Law In This Country Allows Employees To Do This
People Can Now Ignore Their Boss Post Work; New Law In This Country Allows Employees To Do This
'I Wish They Didn't Have A Monopoly': Harsha Bhogle Slams IndiGo For Mishandling Elderly Couple's Seats
'I Wish They Didn't Have A Monopoly': Harsha Bhogle Slams IndiGo For Mishandling Elderly Couple's Seats

Representatives from more than 24 business establishments including corporate houses will register their participation in providing suitable job opportunities to the aspiring recruits according to their education, interest, and aptitude in the fair which is supported by the Rudra Foundation.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Delivery Man Held For Molesting Minor Girl In Kashimira
article-image

The fair will also house a stall to encourage the Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme under which unemployed youth who have completed their studies up to the 12 standard and diploma/degree holders will be paid a stipend between Rs.6,000 and Rs.10,000 per month (depending on the level of education) while on-job training in the industrial, non-industrial, government and semi-government establishments.  While the candidate will do the apprenticeship and get a job, employers will also benefit from the trained manpower. Around 800 job seekers had received appointment letters in a similar fair which was organised by the legislator in April, 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating...

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating...

Western Railway Collects Rs 2 Lakh In Single Day From Ticketless Passengers In AC Local Trains

Western Railway Collects Rs 2 Lakh In Single Day From Ticketless Passengers In AC Local Trains

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block For Maintenance On August 25; Extends Trips Of...

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block For Maintenance On August 25; Extends Trips Of...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Works On Suburban Sections On August...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Works On Suburban Sections On August...