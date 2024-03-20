Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Seeks Action Against Morphed Photo Of Saint with PM Face

MLA Geeta Jain | Twitter

Independent legislator Geeta Jain, representing the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment, has called for action against individuals who allegedly posted a photograph of revered saint Shri Swami Samarth Maharaj, morphed with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by an offensive comment.

In her letter to the senior police inspector of the Navghar police station in Bhayandar, Jain emphasised, “The morphed photo has not only hurt the religious sentiments of people and devotees of the highly revered saint but has also insulted the Prime Minister. The police must take immediate action.”

The morphed photo was shared on Facebook, prompting Jain to provide evidence in her letter and demand that those responsible be charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act. The Navghar police are currently investigating the matter.