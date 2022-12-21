Mira-Bhayandar: Metro car shed may shift from Rai village to Uttan 

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: In a welcome respite for villagers from the Rai-Morva-Murdha belt near Bhayandar, the State Government has considered their demands to shift the car shed for the Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route.

While discussing the issue with a delegation during the ongoing Winter Session of the State Assembly in Nagpur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave nod to shift the proposed car shed to government-owned vacant land parcels in Uttan.

The delegation led by legislator Pratap Sarnaik explained the plight of the traditional farming community and villagers whose homes and farmlands are at risk of damage leading to irreparable loss of livelihood.

The current location of the car shed is likely to affect over 300 farmers, even as 428 structures face demolition for coming in the way of the alignment. The Town Planning office at Konkan Bhavan has also received 1,273 objections to the car shed reservation earmarked in the draft development plan (DP). Citizens had an opportunity to register their objections and suggestions on the new draft DP till Nov 27.

The notification inviting public opinion was published on Oct 28. An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro-9 is a 13.581km route, including 11.389km elevated corridor. However, the further extension from Bhayandar to Uttan will put an additional burden of over Rs4,000 crore on the state exchequer. Notably, Mr Shinde had earlier directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to conduct a survey to assess the feasibility of the further extension.

Metro-9

Dahisar to Bhayandar rail route

Current proposed location

Rai village

New proposed location

Uttan

Current location likely to affect

300 farmers

428 structures

Town Planning office received…

1,273 objections