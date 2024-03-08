Mira Bhayandar: Meet This Roadside Teacher, Educating Underprivileged Students In Beverly Park

FPJ

Every day on a pavement in Beverly Park area, Mira Road, Yasmeen Hussain gathers underprivileged children aged six to 12 years to teach them for free. Affectionately called ‘Didi’ by her students and their parents, the 36-year-old homemaker – a Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) – juggles hard to balance her daily life with her calling.

“In the initial days we were left waiting for days altogether, as most parents prefer that their children work alongside them at construction sites, beg or pick rags,” she says. “We approached their parents and convinced them to send their children to study.”

Yasmeen Hussain's Journey As A Roadside Teacher

Hussain who helped by her colleagues in the early period, around 12 years ago. But they had to back out owing to time constraints and other responsibilities. Now Hussain, who chose to continue on her own, has imparted non-formal education to around 400 children.

Currently, 40 children attend her roadside class between 3pm to 5pm five days a week. Hussain not only imparts basic education to these kids, but also teaches them importance of hygiene and how to keep themselves and their clothes clean. She has helped some children secure admission to formal private and municipal run-schools.

Community Supports To Strengthen Hussain's Mission

Earlier, she and her team spent money on notebooks, boards and pencils from their own savings, but now many residents, NGOs, and local politicians have started coming forward to provide stationery and other help. “I request donors to provide education material in kind and if they wish, pay their fees directly to the schools or give scholarships,” she added.

Hussain Shares Her Gratifying Moment As A Teacher

Asked about the most satisfying moment, Hussain says, “I got a call from one of my students last year who I could hardly recognise. Identifying himself as Aniket, he sent his photo and said he will complete his graduation this year.

I searched my photo album and found a picture of him clicked during a fancy-dress competition when he was just a 12-year-old. All the children are very keen to study and some of them are extraordinarily brilliant and talented.”