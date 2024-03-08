Women Entrepreneurs Should Aim To Inspire Women: MPIDC ED

On the eve of International Women’s Day ED of MPIDC Sapna Jain is addressing a programme at CA Bhawan on Thursday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sapna Jain, executive director of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), has called upon women entrepreneurs to inspire at least one other woman by supporting her in her entrepreneurial or business work. Women CAs also serve this task while working as directors in various companies.

ED of MPIDC Jain was addressing a programme organised by CA Indore Branch at CA Bhawan on Thursday on the eve of International Women’s Day.

She said that entrepreneurship by women definitely inspires not only one person but various people of society as well as other women.

Regarding the demand for a reserved park or cluster for women CA members, she assured that whatever support is appropriate would be given as per the policy of the corporation.

Earlier, Indore CA branch president CA Atishay Khasgiwala gave the welcome address. He said that the coming times will be focused on women. In 2047, there will be 50% participation of women in every sector along with women entrepreneurs in India. Today, there are about 28% women members in CA and 43% girl students are preparing for the CA exam. By 2047, the world including India will require about 30 lakh CAs, in which the participation of women members is expected to be higher. Today there are about 6,000 members in the city, out of which about 2,000 are women members.

In the programme, region secretary CA Kirti Joshi, yoga specialist Aakriti Singh and Meenakshi Soni also addressed the audience about the benefits of healthy food and special tricks for making it.