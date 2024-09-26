Mira Bhayandar: MCZMA Clears Varsave To Ghodbunder Fort Waterfront Development Project In Kashimira; Phase 1 Work To Begin Next Month

Image Of The WaterFront Development Project In Thane |

Mira Bhayandar: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given its clearance for the Waterfront Development Project which has been proposed from Varsave Bridge to Ghodbunder Fort in Kashimira.

The project mooted by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik toes the lines of a similar one located along the creek line in Thane. The proposal was deliberated in the 178th meeting of the MCZMA held on 10, September. However, the permission issued to the MBMC on 23, September has been tagged with several guidelines and regulations including restriction of the proposed waterfront activities only on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) II and Non-CRZ areas.

While the first phase of the work is expected to begin next month on the virtue of the MCZMA nod, approvals are now awaited from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, the Bombay High Court, the Maritime Board, and the forest department. The project aims to conserve the coastal environment of the 1.8 km coastal stretch between Varsave Bridge and Ghodbunder Fort by creating an eco-friendly waterfront on the Gulf coast.

MBMC Chalks Out An Elaborate Plan

The MBMC has chalked out an elaborate plan that includes various types of gardens, a play area for children, immersion Ghats, pathways, a sitting area, elevated boardwalk landscaped lawns, an entertainment zone, volleyball courts, a parking plaza, and a well-equipped jetty. Plans were also afoot to start water sports, however, the MCZMA in its order has clearly stated that the jetty water sports activity has to be dropped as it cannot be allowed in the CRZ-IB (intertidal) area. Moreover, activities have been restricted within mangroves and its buffer zone (CRZ IA).

“The waterfront development which is expected to be completed in two years will not only add beauty to the twin-city but is all set to become an eye-catching tourist destination. Eco-friendly material will be used for the elevated boardwalk and pathways. The process was underway to get permissions from other concerned authorities but the MCZMA nod has paved the way for commencing the work on the permissible area in accordance with the guidelines.” said Sarnaik.

While funds amounting to Rs 150 crore has been sanctioned for the project, a contractual agency has been shortlisted for executing the project after completing the competitive tender bid process.